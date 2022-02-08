Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 101 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Sunshine Vista Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Sunshine Vista Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 36 m² ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 36 m² ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ไมโครเวฟ

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ไมโครเวฟ

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Suite 72 m² ฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ไมโครเวฟ

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

เสื่อโยคะ

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

