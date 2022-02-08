PATTAYA TEST & GO

Baan Souy Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
คะแนนจาก
261
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Baan Souy Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Baan Souy Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Standard Pool Side 25
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior Pool Side 35
฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Balcony Studio 45
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Penthouse Apartment 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 70
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 100
฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

308 Moo10, Soi 15 Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

