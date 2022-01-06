PATTAYA TEST & GO

Levana Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
คะแนนจาก
645
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
3 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Levana Pattaya Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Levana Pattaya Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 30
Superior 30
฿12,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
฿10,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 33
Deluxe 33
฿14,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
฿12,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, Levana Pattaya Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3 km away, and it normally takes about 120 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Levana Pattaya Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, postal service. The hotel features 63 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, sofa. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Levana Pattaya Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

🇩🇪Robert

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Friendly Staff
เชิงลบ
  • little food choice of food

Staff very friendly, organized Food for, from the restaurant of my choice for cheep money. I Stay only one night, Test&Go.

🇬🇧Douglas

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/12/2021
4.9 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Made me welcome

I arrived Bangkok,, no problems in meeting my taxi,, taken to hospital in Pattaya for my PCR test,, back to hotel who were very nice,, given room ,, meal fletched,, woke up early played on internet, hotel had sent me msg on internet,, negative test,, showered went for breakfast was released by 0800,, transferred to my dogs,, very pleased

🇬🇧David William Brown

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/12/2021
4.9 Superior

Ist class accommodation, clean, tidy, ideal location. All staff very polite and made sure you were well taken care of

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

192/10 Moo 9 Soi Central pattaya 4 Central pattaya Road Nongprue, Banglamung,Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

