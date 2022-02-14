Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 22 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Lewit Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Lewit Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases: Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy

Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper

Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline

Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials

Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital

All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior - Double 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ซื้อ 7-Eleven

ระเบียง

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ห้องนั่งเล่น

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Twin Bed 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go

ระเบียง

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Pool View Double 32 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go

ระเบียง

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Elevator

Swimming pool with jacuzzi

Fitness room

Parking area

Hotel Offer Brochure