Lewit Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.2
คะแนนจาก
8
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Lewit Hotel - Image 0
Lewit Hotel - Image 1
Lewit Hotel - Image 2
Lewit Hotel - Image 3
Lewit Hotel - Image 4
Lewit Hotel - Image 5
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 22 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Lewit Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Lewit Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:

  • Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
  • Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
  • Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
  • Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
  • Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
  • All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior - Double 32
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Bed 32
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Pool View Double 32
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
  • Elevator
  • Swimming pool with jacuzzi
  • Fitness room
  • Parking area
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Phatumnak Soi 5, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

