The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1
คะแนนจาก
856
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 0
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 2
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 3
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 4
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 5
Hotel Refund Policy

No-Show will be fully charged. If booking cancelled before 10 days of arrival refund requests will be accepted deducting the processing fees.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room (Limited View) 26
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 26
฿11,496 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,496 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 28
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Executive Room 35
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • เสื่อโยคะ

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Pattaya, look no further than The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is located at the corner between the Pattaya Second Road and Thap Praya Road. With its prime location, the hotel is very convenient for guests to go anywhere in South Pattaya, especially Walking Street which is within walking distance from the hotel. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities such as a shower, coffee/tea maker, LCD/plasma screen TV, air conditioning, and in-room safe to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

358/27 M.10 Thap Phraya Rd. T.Nongprue A.Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

