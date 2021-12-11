รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 79 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Hospital Phuket
- Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.
- Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.
- In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
เรากำลังดำเนินการอัปเดตคำอธิบายที่พักนี้ให้แสดงในภาษาของท่านขออภัยในความไม่สะดวกมา ณ ที่นี้ Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort ตั้งอยู่บนหาดบางเทาให้บริการที่พักกว้างขวางพร้อมห้องครัวพื้นที่รับประทานอาหารและระเบียงที่มองเห็นวิวสนามกอล์ฟสระว่ายน้ำหรือทะเลสาบ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถไปยังชายหาดซึ่งอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 2 นาทีด้วยบริการรถรับส่งฟรีของรีสอร์ท
ห้องสวีทมีห้องครัวพร้อมอุปกรณ์ครบครัน นอกจากอุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟแล้วยังมีไมโครเวฟและตู้เย็น โทรทัศน์พร้อมช่องรายการเคเบิลและเครื่องเล่นดีวีดี
รีสอร์ทห่างจากตัวเมืองภูเก็ตและสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต 25 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์
Laguna Holiday Club มีศูนย์ออกกำลังกายที่มีผนังกระจกและสระว่ายน้ำพร้อมสไลเดอร์ สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ ได้แก่ สโมสรสำหรับเด็กและห้องเล่นเกม มีบริการนำเที่ยวกอล์ฟและสปาที่แผนกต้อนรับ
ห้องอาหาร Seedlings ของรีสอร์ทหันหน้าออกสู่สนามกอล์ฟให้บริการก๋วยเตี๋ยวและของว่างที่ได้รับการคัดสรรรวมทั้งอาหารภูเก็ตต้นตำรับตั้งแต่ 06:30 น. - 22:30 น. นอกจากนี้ยังมีเมนูสำหรับเด็ก ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับเครื่องดื่มสดชื่นที่บาร์ มีบริการรูมเซอร์วิส
- การตรวจสุขภาพสองครั้งทุกวันโดยพยาบาลในบ้าน / คน
- บริการพยาบาลนอกสถานที่ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงสำหรับการประเมิน
- การทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัติการ COVID-19 2 ครั้ง / ท่านที่รีสอร์ท (2 ครั้งใน 11 & 15 คืนและ 1 ครั้งใน 8 คืน)
- พบแพทย์นอกสถานที่ 1 ครั้ง / ท่าน
- การขนส่งไปโรงพยาบาลในกรณีฉุกเฉินหรือตรวจพบ COVID-19
- บริการรับส่งสนามบินไปยังโรงแรมเที่ยวเดียว
- อาหารสามมื้อ 15 วัน (3 มื้อต่อวัน / ท่าน)
- อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายความเร็วสูงฟรี
- บัญชีสมาร์ททีวีและ Netflix
- บริการช่วยเหลือผู้เข้าพักตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
- ส่วนลด 10% สำหรับอาหารและเครื่องดื่มเพิ่มเติม
- บริการทำความสะอาดระหว่างการเข้าพักในวันที่ 5, 8 และ 12 (การทำความสะอาดครั้งที่ 1 หลังจากการเช็ดล้างครั้งที่ 1 โดยมีผลลบ)
3.4 One-Bedroom Suite
- The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent.
- The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
- The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
4.2 One-Bedroom Suite
- Excellent hospitality.
- Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.
- Quiet and relaxing location.
- Large balcony with good views.
- Netflix on the TV.
- Microwave.
- Some of the meal options were small in quantity.
- The air conditioners are slightly noisy.
My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony.
The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough.
Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated.
The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well.
Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.
4.6 Junior Suite
- The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems.
- The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests
- Expensive laundry service
I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive.
4.8 One-Bedroom Suite
- Service was first class
- Spacious room
- Food was delivered on time always
- The building is somewhat dated
- Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food
Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset!
4.4 Junior Suite
- Good size suite
- Balcony with seating
- Bath Tub
- Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge
- Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams.
The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help.
3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite
- คุณภาพและปริมาณอาหารดีมาก
- Wi-Fi แย่มากหลังจากลมแรงและฝน
- ปัญหามด
พนักงานโรงแรมก็ดี การต้อนรับเป็นสิ่งที่ดี เวลาในการทำความสะอาดอาจบ่อยขึ้น
4.9 Junior Suite
- วิวทะเลสาบด้านข้าง อาหารหลากหลาย.
- ทำความสะอาดห้อง. พนักงานมีความสุภาพเรียบร้อย
ลากูน่าคลับเป็นโปรแกรม ASQ ที่ยอดเยี่ยม โปรแกรมทำเสร็จแล้วทุกอย่างและราคาแพ็คเกจสมเหตุสมผล พนักงานทุกคนสุภาพและฉีดวัคซีน ฉันรู้สึกปลอดภัยที่จะอยู่ที่นี่
4.5 Junior Suite
- ทุกอย่างดีที่นี่ พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีมาก อาหารมีให้เลือกมากมายและคุณภาพดี ห้องพักใหญ่และมีทุกอย่างที่จำเป็น ไมโครเวฟ ตู้เย็น อุปกรณ์ทานอาหาร และสมาร์ททีวีพร้อม Netflex
- ไม่มากจนเกินไป ต้องหาอะไรทำ น้ำร้อนและแรงดันต้องใช้งานเล็กน้อย ผันผวนมาก แต่จัดการได้
ฉันแนะนำที่นี่สำหรับ ALQ สะดวกสบายมาก วิวสนามกอล์ฟ อาหารดี และพนักงานช่วยเหลือดีมาก