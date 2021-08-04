รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 32 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Hospital

บันยันทรีภูเก็ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ บันยันทรีภูเก็ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket ได้รับการออกแบบมาสำหรับทุกคนที่กำลังมองหาประสบการณ์พิเศษเพื่อมอบสภาพแวดล้อมที่เป็นส่วนตัวและเงียบสงบพร้อมพื้นที่หรูหรา ตั้งอยู่ภายในสวนเขตร้อนที่มีสระว่ายน้ำคู่ที่ให้ความอุดมสมบูรณ์เตรียมพร้อมที่จะเพลิดเพลินไปกับการต้อนรับที่ปรับแต่งตามความต้องการของเจ้าของวิลล่าของคุณเองเพื่อปิดประสบการณ์รีสอร์ทวิลล่าระดับ 5 ดาวในภูเก็ต

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ ประสบการณ์ของคุณประกอบด้วย:

Luxury Accommodation

Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van

Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

24 hours Virtual Villa Host

In-Villa Dining Menu Available

20% Discount on Food & Beverage

โรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพ - ภูเก็ตบริการ

COVID-19 tests during stay

Doctor Visits

Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse

Temperature Check Twice per Day

COVID-19 Free Certificate

คะแนน 5.0 /5 ยอดเยี่ยม ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน คะแนน 1 ยอดเยี่ยม 0 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก บันยันทรีภูเก็ต ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ บันยันทรีภูเก็ต ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด 🇮🇱 Miriam Cohen มาถึงเมื่อ 23/07/2021 5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa แง่บวก ที่นี่สวยงามราวกับสวรรค์ อาหารและสระว่ายน้ำน่าทึ่งมาก ทุกอย่างเกินความคาดหมาย! ขอบคุณทีมงานทุกคน! โดยเฉพาะมิคุและจินนี่ เจ้าภาพที่ยอดเยี่ยมของเรา เชิงลบ ไม่มีอะไร. สมบูรณ์แบบ คุณจะไม่เสียใจที่ได้ใช้เวลาคุณภาพกับครอบครัวที่นี่ ราคาแพงมาก แต่คุ้มค่าแน่นอน

