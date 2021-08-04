PHUKET TEST & GO

บันยันทรีภูเก็ต - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.8
คะแนนจาก
319
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
5% เงินฝาก
1 REVIEW
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 32 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ บันยันทรีภูเก็ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ บันยันทรีภูเก็ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket ได้รับการออกแบบมาสำหรับทุกคนที่กำลังมองหาประสบการณ์พิเศษเพื่อมอบสภาพแวดล้อมที่เป็นส่วนตัวและเงียบสงบพร้อมพื้นที่หรูหรา ตั้งอยู่ภายในสวนเขตร้อนที่มีสระว่ายน้ำคู่ที่ให้ความอุดมสมบูรณ์เตรียมพร้อมที่จะเพลิดเพลินไปกับการต้อนรับที่ปรับแต่งตามความต้องการของเจ้าของวิลล่าของคุณเองเพื่อปิดประสบการณ์รีสอร์ทวิลล่าระดับ 5 ดาวในภูเก็ต

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • ประสบการณ์ของคุณประกอบด้วย:
  • Luxury Accommodation
  • Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van
  • Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • 24 hours Virtual Villa Host
  • In-Villa Dining Menu Available
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage
  • โรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพ - ภูเก็ตบริการ
  • COVID-19 tests during stay
  • Doctor Visits
  • Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse
  • Temperature Check Twice per Day
  • COVID-19 Free Certificate
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ บันยันทรีภูเก็ต ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ บันยันทรีภูเก็ต
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇮🇱Miriam Cohen

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/07/2021
5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa
แง่บวก     
  • ที่นี่สวยงามราวกับสวรรค์ อาหารและสระว่ายน้ำน่าทึ่งมาก ทุกอย่างเกินความคาดหมาย! ขอบคุณทีมงานทุกคน! โดยเฉพาะมิคุและจินนี่ เจ้าภาพที่ยอดเยี่ยมของเรา
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีอะไร. สมบูรณ์แบบ

คุณจะไม่เสียใจที่ได้ใช้เวลาคุณภาพกับครอบครัวที่นี่ ราคาแพงมาก แต่คุ้มค่าแน่นอน

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand

