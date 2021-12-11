Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 79 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Hotel Refund Policy
- Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.
- Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.
- In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bang Tao Beach. Situé sur la plage de Bang Tao, le Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort propose des hébergements spacieux avec une cuisine, un coin repas et un balcon offrant une vue sur le parcours de golf, la piscine ou le lagon. La plage, à 2 minutes à pied, est également accessible grâce au service de navette gratuit du complexe.
Les suites disposent d'une cuisine entièrement équipée. En plus d'un plateau / bouilloire, elles comprennent un four micro-ondes et un réfrigérateur. Une télévision par câble est accompagnée d'un lecteur DVD.
Le complexe se trouve à 25 minutes en voiture de la ville de Phuket et de l'aéroport international de Phuket.
Le Laguna Holiday Club possède un centre de remise en forme avec des parois en verre et une piscine avec toboggan. Les autres installations comprennent un club pour enfants et une salle de jeux. Des excursions, un golf et un spa peuvent être organisés à la réception.
Situé face au parcours de golf, le restaurant Seedlings du complexe propose une large sélection de nouilles et de collations, ainsi que d'authentiques spécialités de Phuket, de 6h30 à 22h30. Un menu enfant est également disponible. Vous pourrez déguster des boissons rafraîchissantes au bar. Un service d'étage est possible.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Surveillance de la santé quotidienne à deux reprises par une infirmière / une personne interne
- Services infirmiers sur place 24 heures sur 24 pour l'évaluation
- 2 fois le test de laboratoire COVID-19 / personne au complexe (2 fois sur 11 et 15 nuits et 1 fois sur 8 nuits)
- 1 visite chez le médecin / personne
- Transport à l'hôpital en cas d'urgence ou COVID-19 détecté
- Transfert aéroport aller simple à l'hôtel
- Pension complète pendant 15 jours (3 repas par jour / personne)
- WiFi haut débit gratuit
- Compte Smart TV et Netflix
- Assistance à la clientèle 24h / 24
- 10% de réduction sur la nourriture et les boissons supplémentaires
- Services de nettoyage pendant le séjour aux jours 5, 8 et 12 (1er service de nettoyage après le 1er prélèvement avec résultat négatif)
But
4.3/5
Très bien
Basé sur 8 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Complexe
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
3.4 One-Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent.
- The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
- The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and has lots of molds, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
4.2 One-Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent hospitality.
- Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.
- Quiet and relaxing location.
- Large balcony with good views.
- Netflix on the TV.
- Microwave.
- Some of the meal options were small in quantity.
- The air conditioners are slightly noisy.
My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony.
The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough.
Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated.
The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well.
Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.
4.6 Junior Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems.
- The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests
- Expensive laundry service
I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive.
4.8 One-Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service was first class
- Spacious room
- Food was delivered on time always
- The building is somewhat dated
- Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food
Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset!
4.4 Junior Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good size suite
- Balcony with seating
- Bath Tub
- Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge
- Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams.
The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help.
3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- La qualité et la quantité de la nourriture sont excellentes.
- Le Wi-Fi est nul après le vent fort et la pluie
- problème de fourmis
Le personnel de l'hôtel est bon. L'accueil est bon. Le moment de l'entretien ménager peut être plus fréquent.
4.9 Junior Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Vue côté lac. Variétés de nourriture.
- Chambre propre. Le personnel est poli.
Le laguna club est l'excellent programme de l'ASQ. Le programme a tout terminé et le prix du forfait est raisonnable. Tout le personnel est poli et vacciné, donc je me sens en sécurité pour rester ici.
4.5 Junior Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Tout était bon à cet endroit. Le personnel est très serviable, la nourriture a un bon choix et une bonne qualité, les chambres sont grandes et ont tout ce dont vous avez besoin, un micro-ondes, un réfrigérateur, des ustensiles de cuisine et une télévision connectée avec Netflex
- Pas trop vraiment, faut chier pour trouver quoi que ce soit. L'eau chaude et la pression ont besoin d'un peu de travail, fluctue beaucoup, mais gérable.
Je recommande cet endroit pour ALQ, c'est très confortable, de belles vues sur le golf, de la bonne nourriture et un personnel très serviable.
