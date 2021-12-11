合計AQホテルの部屋 79 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Hotel Refund Policy
- Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.
- Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.
- In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
バンタオビーチでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。バンタオビーチに位置するラグーナホリデークラブプーケットリゾートは、キッチン、ダイニングエリア、ゴルフコース、プール、またはラグーンの景色を望むバルコニー付きの広々とした宿泊施設を提供しています。リゾートの無料シャトルサービスでビーチまで徒歩2分です。
スイートには設備の整ったキッチンが付いています。紅茶/コーヒーメーカーに加えて、電子レンジ、冷蔵庫が備わっています。ケーブルチャンネル付きテレビにはDVDプレーヤーが付いています。
リゾートはプーケットタウンとプーケット国際空港から車で25分です。
ラグーナホリデークラブには、ガラスの壁のあるフィットネスセンターとウォータースライド付きのスイミングプールがあります。その他の施設には、キッズクラブやゲームルームがあります。ツアー、ゴルフ、スパの手配はフロントデスクで行うことができます。
ゴルフコースに面したリゾートのSeedlingsレストランでは、06：30〜22：30の時間帯に、さまざまな麺や軽食のほか、本格的なプーケット料理を提供しています。お子様メニューもご用意しております。バーではさわやかなドリンクを楽しめます。ルームサービスも可能です。
アメニティ/機能
- 社内の看護師/人による毎日の2回の健康モニタリング
- 評価のための24時間のオンサイト看護サービス
- リゾートでのCOVID-19ラボテスト/人2回（11泊と15泊で2回、8泊で1回）
- 1回のオンサイト医師訪問/人
- 緊急時またはCOVID-19が検出された場合の病院への輸送
- ホテルへの片道空港送迎
- 15日間のフルボード（1日3食/人）
- 無料の高速WiFi
- スマートテレビとNetflixアカウント
- 24時間のゲストサービス支援
- 追加の飲食物の10％割引
- 5、8、12日目の滞在中の清掃サービス（最初の綿棒の後の最初の清掃サービスで否定的な結果）
ラグーナホリデークラブプーケットリゾート
3.4 One-Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent.
- The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
- The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
4.2 One-Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Excellent hospitality.
- Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.
- Quiet and relaxing location.
- Large balcony with good views.
- Netflix on the TV.
- Microwave.
- Some of the meal options were small in quantity.
- The air conditioners are slightly noisy.
My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony.
The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough.
Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated.
The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well.
Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.
4.6 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems.
- The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests
- Expensive laundry service
I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive.
4.8 One-Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Service was first class
- Spacious room
- Food was delivered on time always
- The building is somewhat dated
- Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food
Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset!
4.4 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good size suite
- Balcony with seating
- Bath Tub
- Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge
- Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams.
The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help.
3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite
ポジティブネガ
ホテルのスタッフは良いです。おもてなしは良いです。ハウスキーピングのタイミングはより頻繁になる可能性があります。
4.9 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 湖畔の眺め。食べ物の種類。
- クリーンルーム。スタッフは丁寧です。
ラグナクラブは優れたASQプログラムです。プログラムはすべてを完了し、パッケージ価格はリーズナブルです。スタッフ一同丁寧で予防接種を受けておりますので、安心してご利用いただけます。
4.5 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- この場所ではすべてが良かった。スタッフはとても親切で、食べ物は品揃えと品質が良く、部屋は広く、必要なものはすべて揃っています。電子レンジ、冷蔵庫、食器、Netflex付きのスマートテレビ
- それほど多くはありませんが、何かを見つけるために何かをしなければなりません。お湯と圧力は少し手間がかかり、大きく変動しますが、扱いやすいです。
私はALQのためにこの場所をお勧めします、その非常に快適で、ゴルフコースの素晴らしい景色、おいしい料理とスタッフはとても親切です。