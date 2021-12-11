Excellent hospitality.

Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.

Quiet and relaxing location.

Large balcony with good views.

Netflix on the TV.

Microwave.

Some of the meal options were small in quantity.

The air conditioners are slightly noisy.

My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony. The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough. Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated. The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well. Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.