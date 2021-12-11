Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 79 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Hotel Refund Policy
- Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.
- Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.
- In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Een van onze topkeuzes in Bang Tao Beach. Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort ligt aan het strand van Bang Tao en beschikt over ruime accommodatie met een keuken, een eethoek en een balkon met uitzicht op de golfbaan, het zwembad of de lagune. Het strand, op 2 minuten lopen, is ook bereikbaar met de gratis pendeldienst van het resort.
De suites hebben een volledig uitgeruste keuken. Naast koffie- en theefaciliteiten zijn ze ook voorzien van een magnetron en een koelkast. Een tv met kabelkanalen wordt vergezeld van een dvd-speler.
Het resort ligt op 25 minuten rijden van de stad Phuket en de internationale luchthaven van Phuket.
Laguna Holiday Club heeft een fitnesscentrum met glazen wanden en een zwembad met waterglijbaan. Andere faciliteiten zijn een kinderclub en een recreatieruimte. Bij de receptie kunnen rondleidingen, golf- en spa-arrangementen worden geregeld.
Het Seedlings-restaurant van het resort kijkt uit op de golfbaan en biedt een brede selectie van noedels en snacks, evenals authentieke Phuket-specialiteiten, van 6.30 tot 22.30 uur. Er is ook een kindermenu beschikbaar. Gasten kunnen genieten van verfrissende drankjes aan de bar. Roomservice is mogelijk.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Dagelijkse tweevoudige gezondheidsmonitoring door interne verpleegkundige / persoon
- 24-uurs verpleegkundige diensten ter plaatse voor beoordeling
- 2 keer COVID-19 laboratoriumtest / persoon in het resort (2 keer op 11 en 15 nachten en 1 keer op 8 nachten)
- 1 keer doktersbezoek ter plaatse / persoon
- Vervoer naar het ziekenhuis in geval van nood of COVID-19 gedetecteerd
- Enkele reis luchthaventransfer naar hotel
- Volpension voor 15 dagen (3 maaltijden per dag / persoon)
- Gratis snelle WiFi
- Smart TV en Netflix-account
- 24-uurs service voor gasten
- 10% korting op extra eten en drinken
- Schoonmaakservice tijdens verblijf op dag 5, 8 en 12 (1e schoonmaakbeurt na 1e swab met negatief resultaat)
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 8 beoordelingen
3.4 One-Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent.
- The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
- The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and has lots of molds, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
4.2 One-Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Excellent hospitality.
- Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.
- Quiet and relaxing location.
- Large balcony with good views.
- Netflix on the TV.
- Microwave.
- Some of the meal options were small in quantity.
- The air conditioners are slightly noisy.
My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony.
The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough.
Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated.
The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well.
Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.
4.6 Junior Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems.
- The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests
- Expensive laundry service
I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive.
4.8 One-Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Service was first class
- Spacious room
- Food was delivered on time always
- The building is somewhat dated
- Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food
Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset!
4.4 Junior Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good size suite
- Balcony with seating
- Bath Tub
- Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge
- Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams.
The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help.
3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Voedselkwaliteit en kwantiteit is geweldig.
- Wi-Fi zuigt na harde wind en regen
- Mieren probleem
Het hotelpersoneel is goed. Gastvrijheid is goed. De timing voor het huishouden kan frequenter zijn.
4.9 Junior Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Uitzicht op het meer. Rassen van voedsel.
- Schone ruimte. Medewerkers zijn beleefd.
De laguna club is het uitstekende ASQ-programma. Het programma heeft alles voltooid en de pakketprijs is redelijk. Alle medewerkers zijn beleefd en ingeënt, dus ik voel me veilig om hier te blijven.
4.5 Junior Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Alles was goed op deze plek. Personeel erg behulpzaam, eten heeft een goede selectie en kwaliteit, kamers groot en heeft alles wat nodig is, magnetron, koelkast, eetgerei en smart tv met Netflex
- Niet te veel eigenlijk, moet iets vinden om iets te vinden. Warm water en druk hebben wat werk nodig, fluctueert veel, maar beheersbaar.
Ik raad deze plek aan voor ALQ, het is zeer comfortabel, goed uitzicht op de golfbaan, goed eten en personeel erg behulpzaam.
