Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 79 Спальни
Партнерская больница Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Лагуна Холидей Клуб Пхукет Резорт в приоритетном порядке, и Лагуна Холидей Клуб Пхукет Резорт будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.
- Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.
- In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Один из лучших вариантов, выбранных нами на пляже Банг Тао. Курортный отель Laguna Holiday Club Phuket расположен на пляже Банг Тао. К услугам гостей просторные номера с кухней, обеденной зоной и балконом с видом на поле для гольфа, бассейн или лагуну. До пляжа, расположенного в 2 минутах ходьбы, также можно добраться на бесплатном трансфере курорта.
В люксах есть полностью оборудованная кухня. Помимо принадлежностей для чая / кофе, в них есть микроволновая печь и холодильник. Телевизор с кабельными каналами и DVD-плеер.
Курорт находится в 25 минутах езды от города Пхукет и международного аэропорта Пхукета.
В отеле Laguna Holiday Club есть фитнес-центр со стеклянными стенами и бассейн с водной горкой. Другие услуги включают детский клуб и игровую комнату. На стойке регистрации можно заказать туры, гольф и спа-процедуры.
В ресторане Seedlings, выходящем окнами на поле для гольфа, с 06:30 до 22:30 предлагается широкий выбор лапши и закусок, а также традиционные фирменные блюда Пхукета. Также доступно детское меню. Гости могут насладиться освежающими напитками в баре. Возможна доставка еды и напитков в номер.
Удобства / Особенности
- Ежедневное двукратное наблюдение за состоянием здоровья штатной медсестрой / сотрудником
- Круглосуточные услуги медсестры для оценки
- 2 раза лабораторный тест на COVID-19 на человека на курорте (2 раза на 11 и 15 ночей и 1 раз на 8 ночей)
- 1 визит к врачу на человека
- Доставка в больницу в случае возникновения чрезвычайной ситуации или обнаружения COVID-19
- Трансфер в одну сторону из аэропорта в отель
- Полный пансион на 15 дней (3-х разовое питание на человека)
- Бесплатный высокоскоростной Wi-Fi
- Учетная запись Smart TV и Netflix
- Круглосуточная служба поддержки гостей
- Скидка 10% на дополнительную еду и напитки
- Услуги по уборке во время пребывания на 5, 8 и 12 день (1-я уборка после 1-го мазка с отрицательным результатом)
Счет
4.3/5
Очень хороший
На основе 8 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Лагуна Холидей Клуб Пхукет Резорт
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
3.4 One-Bedroom Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent.
- The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
- The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and has lots of molds, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
4.2 One-Bedroom Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Excellent hospitality.
- Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.
- Quiet and relaxing location.
- Large balcony with good views.
- Netflix on the TV.
- Microwave.
- Some of the meal options were small in quantity.
- The air conditioners are slightly noisy.
My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony.
The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough.
Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated.
The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well.
Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.
4.6 Junior Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems.
- The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests
- Expensive laundry service
I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive.
4.8 One-Bedroom Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Service was first class
- Spacious room
- Food was delivered on time always
- The building is somewhat dated
- Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food
Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset!
4.4 Junior Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Good size suite
- Balcony with seating
- Bath Tub
- Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge
- Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams.
The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help.
3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Качество и количество еды отличное.
- Wi-Fi - отстой после сильного ветра и дождя
- Проблема муравьев
Персонал в отеле хороший. Гостеприимство - это хорошо. Время для уборки может быть более частым.
4.9 Junior Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Вид на озеро. Разновидности еды.
- Чистая комната. Персонал вежливый.
Клуб лагуны - отличная программа ASQ. Программа доделала все, и цена пакета разумная. Все сотрудники вежливы и вакцинированы, поэтому я чувствую себя в безопасности, оставаясь здесь.
4.5 Junior Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Здесь все было хорошо. Персонал очень услужливый, Еда имеет хороший выбор и качество, номера большие и есть все необходимое, микроволновая печь, холодильник, столовые приборы и умный телевизор с Netflex.
- На самом деле не так уж и много, нужно кое-что найти, чтобы что-нибудь найти. Для горячей воды и давления нужно немного поработать, она сильно колеблется, но управляема.
Я рекомендую это место для ALQ, оно очень удобное, хороший вид на поле для гольфа, хорошая еда и очень услужливый персонал.
