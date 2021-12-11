총 AQ 호텔 객실 79 침실
Hotel Refund Policy
- Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.
- Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.
- In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Bang Tao Beach 최고의 추천 숙소 중 하나입니다. 방 타오 비치에 위치한 Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort는 주방, 식사 공간 및 골프장, 수영장 또는 라군의 전망을 제공하는 발코니를 갖춘 넓은 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 도보로 2 분 거리에있는 해변은 리조트의 무료 셔틀 서비스로도 도달하실 수 있습니다.
스위트 룸에는 완비 된 주방이 있습니다. 차 / 커피 메이커 외에도 전자 레인지와 냉장고가 마련되어 있습니다. 케이블 TV는 DVD 플레이어와 함께 제공됩니다.
리조트는 푸켓 타운과 푸켓 국제 공항에서 차로 25 분 거리에 있습니다.
Laguna Holiday Club에는 유리 벽으로 된 피트니스 센터와 워터 슬라이드가있는 수영장이 있습니다. 기타 시설로는 키즈 클럽과 게임 룸이 있습니다. 프런트 데스크에서 투어, 골프 및 스파를 예약하실 수 있습니다.
골프 코스를 마주보고있는 리조트의 Seedlings 레스토랑은 06 : 30 ~ 22 : 30에 다양한 종류의 국수와 스낵, 정통 푸켓 특선 요리를 제공합니다. 어린이 메뉴도 있습니다. 바에서 상쾌한 음료를 즐겨보십시오. 룸 서비스가 가능합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 사내 간호사 / 사람에 의한 매일 2 회 건강 모니터링
- 평가를위한 24 시간 현장 간호사 서비스
- COVID-19 실험실 테스트 2 회 / 리조트 1 인 (11 일 및 15 박 2 회, 8 박 1 회)
- 1 회 현장 의사 방문 / 인
- 응급 상황 또는 COVID-19 감지시 병원으로 이송
- 호텔까지 편도 공항 교통편
- 15 일 풀 보드 (1 일 3 식 / 인)
- 무료 고속 WiFi
- 스마트 TV 및 Netflix 계정
- 24 시간 고객 서비스 지원
- 추가 식음료 10 % 할인
- 5 일, 8 일, 12 일 숙박 중 청소 서비스 (1 차 면봉 후 1 차 청소 서비스, 부정적인 결과 발생)
라구나 홀리데이 클럽 푸켓 리조트
3.4 One-Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent.
- The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
- The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
4.2 One-Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent hospitality.
- Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.
- Quiet and relaxing location.
- Large balcony with good views.
- Netflix on the TV.
- Microwave.
- Some of the meal options were small in quantity.
- The air conditioners are slightly noisy.
My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony.
The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough.
Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated.
The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well.
Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.
4.6 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems.
- The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests
- Expensive laundry service
I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive.
4.8 One-Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Service was first class
- Spacious room
- Food was delivered on time always
- The building is somewhat dated
- Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food
Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset!
4.4 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Good size suite
- Balcony with seating
- Bath Tub
- Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge
- Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams.
The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help.
3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite
긍정적네거티브
- 강한 바람과 비 후 Wi-Fi가 느립니다.
- 개미 문제
호텔 직원은 좋습니다. 환대가 좋습니다. 하우스키핑 시간은 더 자주 있을 수 있습니다.
4.9 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 호수 쪽의 보기입니다. 음식의 종류.
- 깨끗한 방. 직원들은 예의 바르다.
라구나 클럽은 우수한 ASQ 프로그램입니다. 프로그램은 모든 것을 완료했으며 패키지 가격은 합리적입니다. 모든 직원이 예의 바르고 예방 접종을 받았기 때문에 여기에 머무르는 것이 안전하다고 생각합니다.
4.5 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 이 곳의 모든 것이 좋았습니다. 직원들은 매우 도움이 되었습니다. 음식은 좋은 선택과 품질을 가지고 있으며 방은 크고 필요한 모든 것, 전자레인지, 냉장고, 식기, Netflex가 있는 스마트 TV를 갖추고 있습니다.
- 너무 많지는 않습니다. 무엇이든 찾아야 합니다. 온수와 압력은 약간의 작업이 필요하고 변동이 크지만 관리할 수 있습니다.
나는 ALQ를 위해이 장소를 추천합니다. 매우 편안하고 골프 코스의 좋은 전망, 좋은 음식 및 매우 도움이되는 직원입니다.