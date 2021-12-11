Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 79 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Hotel Refund Policy
- Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.
- Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.
- In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Bang Tao Beach. Das Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort liegt am Strand von Bang Tao und bietet geräumige Unterkünfte mit Küche, Essbereich und Balkon mit Blick auf den Golfplatz, den Pool oder die Lagune. Der 2 Gehminuten entfernte Strand ist auch mit dem kostenlosen Shuttleservice des Resorts erreichbar.
Die Suiten verfügen über eine voll ausgestattete Küche. Neben Tee- und Kaffeezubehör gehören eine Mikrowelle und ein Kühlschrank. Ein Fernseher mit Kabelkanälen wird von einem DVD-Player begleitet.
Das Resort liegt eine 25-minütige Fahrt von der Stadt Phuket und dem internationalen Flughafen Phuket entfernt.
Der Laguna Holiday Club verfügt über ein Fitnesscenter mit Glaswänden und einen Pool mit Wasserrutsche. Zu den weiteren Einrichtungen gehören ein Kinderclub und ein Spielzimmer. Touren, Golf und Spa-Arrangements können an der Rezeption arrangiert werden.
Das Seedlings Restaurant des Resorts mit Blick auf den Golfplatz bietet von 06:30 bis 22:30 Uhr eine große Auswahl an Nudeln und Snacks sowie authentische Phuket-Spezialitäten. Kindermenü ist ebenfalls erhältlich. Erfrischende Getränke genießen Sie an der Bar. Zimmerservice ist möglich.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Tägliche zweimalige Gesundheitsüberwachung durch die hauseigene Krankenschwester / Person
- 24-Stunden-Vor-Ort-Pflegedienst zur Beurteilung
- 2 mal COVID-19 Labortest / Person im Resort (2 mal an 11 & 15 Nächten und 1 mal an 8 Nächten)
- 1 Mal Arztbesuch vor Ort / Person
- Transport ins Krankenhaus im Notfall oder COVID-19 erkannt
- Einweg Flughafentransfer zum Hotel
- Vollpension für 15 Tage (3 Mahlzeiten pro Tag / Person)
- Kostenloses Highspeed-WLAN
- Smart TV & Netflix-Konto
- 24-Stunden-Gästeservice
- 10% Rabatt auf zusätzliche Speisen und Getränke
- Reinigungsservice während des Aufenthalts am 5., 8. und 12. Tag (1. Reinigungsservice nach dem 1. Tupfer mit negativem Ergebnis)
Ergebnis
4.3/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 8 Bewertungen
3.4 One-Bedroom Suite
Positiv
Negative
- The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent.
- The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
- The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and has lots of molds, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
4.2 One-Bedroom Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Excellent hospitality.
- Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.
- Quiet and relaxing location.
- Large balcony with good views.
- Netflix on the TV.
- Microwave.
- Some of the meal options were small in quantity.
- The air conditioners are slightly noisy.
My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony.
The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough.
Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated.
The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well.
Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.
4.6 Junior Suite
Positiv
Negative
- The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems.
- The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests
- Expensive laundry service
I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive.
4.8 One-Bedroom Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Service was first class
- Spacious room
- Food was delivered on time always
- The building is somewhat dated
- Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food
Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset!
4.4 Junior Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Good size suite
- Balcony with seating
- Bath Tub
- Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge
- Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams.
The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help.
3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Qualität und Quantität des Essens ist großartig.
- WLAN nervt nach starkem Wind und Regen
- Ameisenproblem
Das Hotelpersonal ist gut. Gastfreundschaft ist gut. Der Zeitpunkt für die Zimmerreinigung kann häufiger sein.
4.9 Junior Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Blick auf die Seeseite. Sorten von Speisen.
- Sauberes Zimmer. Die Angestellten sind höflich.
Der Laguna Club ist das ausgezeichnete ASQ-Programm. Das Programm hat alles abgeschlossen und der Paketpreis ist angemessen. Alle Mitarbeiter sind höflich und geimpft, so dass ich mich sicher fühle, hier zu bleiben.
4.5 Junior Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Alles war gut an diesem Ort. Personal sehr hilfsbereit, Essen hat eine gute Auswahl und Qualität, Zimmer groß und hat alles, was man braucht, Mikrowelle, Kühlschrank, Essgeschirr und Smart-TV mit Netflex
- Nicht zu viel, man muss alles finden, um etwas zu finden. Warmwasser und Druck brauchen etwas Arbeit, schwanken stark, aber überschaubar.
Ich empfehle dieses Hotel für ALQ, es ist sehr komfortabel, gute Aussicht auf den Golfplatz, gutes Essen und sehr hilfsbereites Personal.
