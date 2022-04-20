SAMUI TEST & GO

Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.2
rating with
696 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only - Image 0
Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only - Image 1
Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only - Image 2
Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only - Image 3
Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only - Image 4
Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only - Image 5
+22 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

With eight villas, this hotel targeted at couples helps bring the Mediterranean style to the Thai island of Samui. With numerous smaller islands nearby, you can easily go island hopping, snorkeling at Koh Tao, or take part in the full moon parties at Koh Phangan. The villas are stark white, with colorful cushions and lamps used to decorate the room. All guests enjoy an open-air, rooftop Jacuzzi, rain shower, and herbal toiletries during their stay at Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only. With all glass walls on at least two sides, there is no shortage of views no matter where you are. This secluded, beach front property is perfect for a romantic getaway weekend.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Villa Nalinnadda Petite Hotel & Spa, Adults Only
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

399/1-4 Moo1, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
First Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
rating with
166 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
rating with
6 reviews
From ฿-1
The Spa Resort
7.3
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
rating with
1255 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamalaya Koh Samui
8
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lamai Samui
8.5
rating with
338 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU