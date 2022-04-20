SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.6
rating with
268 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 0
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 1
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 2
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 3
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 4
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 5
+12 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This beachfront resort on north Lamai Beach offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. The property is located on the northern and less crowded end of Lamai Beach, yet is only a leisurely 10-minute stroll from the beach’s main resort area full of bars, restaurants, shops, and other amenities. The resort also backs onto the main road, making it easy to hail a taxi or minibus to Chaweng Beach for a day of shopping or a night of fun. Sand Sea Resort & Spa features beachfront bungalows with balconies overlooking the beach as well as modern guestrooms overlooking the resort’s swimming pool and garden area, only a few steps from the beachfront. With a friendly staff, fantastic location, and good southern hospitality, Sand Sea Resort & Spa offers it all.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sand Sea Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sand Sea Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

155 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui
7.7
rating with
641 reviews
From ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
rating with
1188 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1073 reviews
From ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
rating with
855 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
rating with
1152 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU