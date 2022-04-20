请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
This beachfront resort on north Lamai Beach offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. The property is located on the northern and less crowded end of Lamai Beach, yet is only a leisurely 10-minute stroll from the beach’s main resort area full of bars, restaurants, shops, and other amenities. The resort also backs onto the main road, making it easy to hail a taxi or minibus to Chaweng Beach for a day of shopping or a night of fun. Sand Sea Resort & Spa features beachfront bungalows with balconies overlooking the beach as well as modern guestrooms overlooking the resort’s swimming pool and garden area, only a few steps from the beachfront. With a friendly staff, fantastic location, and good southern hospitality, Sand Sea Resort & Spa offers it all.