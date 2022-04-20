SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.6
通过
268条评论进行评分
更新于 April 20, 2022
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 0
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 1
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 2
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 3
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 4
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 5
+12 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This beachfront resort on north Lamai Beach offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. The property is located on the northern and less crowded end of Lamai Beach, yet is only a leisurely 10-minute stroll from the beach’s main resort area full of bars, restaurants, shops, and other amenities. The resort also backs onto the main road, making it easy to hail a taxi or minibus to Chaweng Beach for a day of shopping or a night of fun. Sand Sea Resort & Spa features beachfront bungalows with balconies overlooking the beach as well as modern guestrooms overlooking the resort’s swimming pool and garden area, only a few steps from the beachfront. With a friendly staff, fantastic location, and good southern hospitality, Sand Sea Resort & Spa offers it all.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Sand Sea Resort & Spa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Sand Sea Resort & Spa
查看所有评论

地址/地图

155 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Samaya Bura 海滩度假村 - 苏梅岛
7.7

641 评论
฿-1
OZO 查汶苏梅岛
8.7

1188 评论
฿-1
班查汶海滩度假村及水疗中心
8.5

1073 评论
฿-1
孟苏梅岛温泉度假村
8.6

855 评论
฿-1
阿玛瑞苏梅岛
8.6

1152 评论
฿-1
皇家孟苏梅岛别墅
8.4

673 评论
฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa 苏梅岛
8.3

606 评论
฿-1
阿玛琳苏梅酒店
7.6

241 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU