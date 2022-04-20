SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.6
Bewertung mit
268 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 20, 2022
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 0
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 1
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 2
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 3
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 4
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 5
+12 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This beachfront resort on north Lamai Beach offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. The property is located on the northern and less crowded end of Lamai Beach, yet is only a leisurely 10-minute stroll from the beach’s main resort area full of bars, restaurants, shops, and other amenities. The resort also backs onto the main road, making it easy to hail a taxi or minibus to Chaweng Beach for a day of shopping or a night of fun. Sand Sea Resort & Spa features beachfront bungalows with balconies overlooking the beach as well as modern guestrooms overlooking the resort’s swimming pool and garden area, only a few steps from the beachfront. With a friendly staff, fantastic location, and good southern hospitality, Sand Sea Resort & Spa offers it all.

Adresse / Karte

155 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

