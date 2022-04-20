SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.6
waardering met
268 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 20, 2022
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 0
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 1
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 2
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 3
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 4
Sand Sea Resort & Spa - Image 5
+12 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This beachfront resort on north Lamai Beach offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. The property is located on the northern and less crowded end of Lamai Beach, yet is only a leisurely 10-minute stroll from the beach’s main resort area full of bars, restaurants, shops, and other amenities. The resort also backs onto the main road, making it easy to hail a taxi or minibus to Chaweng Beach for a day of shopping or a night of fun. Sand Sea Resort & Spa features beachfront bungalows with balconies overlooking the beach as well as modern guestrooms overlooking the resort’s swimming pool and garden area, only a few steps from the beachfront. With a friendly staff, fantastic location, and good southern hospitality, Sand Sea Resort & Spa offers it all.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sand Sea Resort & Spa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sand Sea Resort & Spa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

155 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui
7.7
waardering met
641 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
waardering met
1188 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
1073 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
waardering met
855 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
waardering met
1152 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villa's
8.4
waardering met
673 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Fair House Villas en Spa Samui
8.3
waardering met
606 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
waardering met
241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU