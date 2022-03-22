Pantharee Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Pantharee Resort is ideally situated in Ban Sai Thai; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Krabi Kart Speedway, Krabi Baptist Church, Krabi Nakharin International Hospital. Pantharee Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Pantharee Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Krabi.