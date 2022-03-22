KRABI TEST & GO

Pantharee Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.4
rating with
31 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Pantharee Resort is ideally situated in Ban Sai Thai; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Krabi Kart Speedway, Krabi Baptist Church, Krabi Nakharin International Hospital. Pantharee Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Pantharee Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Krabi.

Address / Map

404-405 Moo 4, Krabi-Kaothong Road, Ban Sai Thai, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

