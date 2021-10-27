Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Avani+ Samui Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Samui. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to must-see destinations.Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Avani+ Samui Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest.The property is home to 58 rooms & (beachfront) villas. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, linens, mirror, slippers, sofa. Guests of the Deluxe Room and Avani Pool Villas can check-in and check out any time of the day. Guests will just need to notify the property 48 hours in advance so arrangements can be made. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of snorkeling, canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, garden.Whatever your reason for visiting Samui, Avani+ Samui Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting breakaway.