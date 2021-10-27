SAMUI TEST & GO

Avani+ Samui Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.9
rating with
88 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Avani Deluxe Room 42
฿6,450 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
AVANI Pool Villa 68
฿8,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool

Avani+ Samui Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Samui. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to must-see destinations.Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Avani+ Samui Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest.The property is home to 58 rooms & (beachfront) villas. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, linens, mirror, slippers, sofa. Guests of the Deluxe Room and Avani Pool Villas can check-in and check out any time of the day. Guests will just need to notify the property 48 hours in advance so arrangements can be made. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of snorkeling, canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, garden.Whatever your reason for visiting Samui, Avani+ Samui Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting breakaway.

Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇺🇸Paul Vanni

Reviewed on 27/10/2021
Arrived on 17/10/2021
4.8 AVANI Pool Villa
Positives
  • Staff: always super kind, attentive, and proactive
  • Food: excellent Chef. Both Thai and western food
  • Large rooms/pools
  • Resort has 2 public swimming pools, one of which reserved to adults
  • Very easy to take boat trips as one can board directly from the beach
Negatives
  • Toilet area is not isolated from the rest of the bathroom/bedroom

Very nice hotel, perfect for a one week quarantine thanks to the pool villas. The hotel is located in a very private/quiet area

Address / Map

53/5 Moo 4, Phang Ka, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 82000

