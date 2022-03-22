PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Mukdara Beach Villa & Spa Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4
rating with
431 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set on 16 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens facing the golden sands of Bang Niang Beach, the 4-star Mukdara Beach Villa & Spa Hotel (SHA Plus+) is a short drive from Khao Lak’s major tourist areas and close to Khao Lak Lumru National Park. The spacious rooms are set on a gentle hillside with excellent views and uniquely designed by melding Thai high roofing with the luxury of Spanish culture. Facilities include a beachfront swimming pool, library, kid's corner, sporting activities, restaurants, and a bakery offering international and Asian cuisine. To make your reservation at Mukdara Beach Villa & Spa Hotel (SHA Plus+), please proceed to our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

67/179 Moo 5, T..Khuk khak, A.Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

