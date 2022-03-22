ムクダラビーチヴィラ＆スパホテル - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
バンニアンビーチの黄金の砂浜に面した16エーカーの美しく手入れされた庭園内にある4つ星のムクダラビーチヴィラ＆スパホテル（SHA Plus +）は、カオラックの主要な観光エリアから車ですぐ、カオラックルムル国立公園の近くにあります。広々とした客室は、素晴らしい景色を望む穏やかな丘の中腹にあり、タイの高い屋根とスペイン文化の豪華さを融合させたユニークなデザインです。施設には、ビーチフロントのスイミングプール、図書館、キッズコーナー、スポーツアクティビティ、レストラン、各国料理とアジア料理を提供するパン屋があります。ムクダラビーチヴィラ＆スパホテル（SHA Plus +）のご予約は、安全なオンライン予約フォームに進んでください。