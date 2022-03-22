묵다라 비치 빌라 & 스파 호텔 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Bang Niang 해변의 황금빛 모래를 마주하고 있는 16에이커의 아름답게 조경된 정원에 자리한 4성급 Mukdara Beach Villa & Spa Hotel(SHA Plus+)은 카오락의 주요 관광 지역에서 차로 가까운 거리에 있으며 카오락 룸루 국립공원에서 가깝습니다. 넓은 객실은 훌륭한 전망을 제공하는 완만한 언덕에 자리잡고 있으며 태국의 높은 지붕과 스페인 문화의 고급스러움을 결합하여 독특하게 디자인되었습니다. 부대 시설로는 해변가 수영장, 도서관, 어린이 코너, 스포츠 활동, 레스토랑, 세계 각국 및 아시아 요리를 제공하는 제과점이 있습니다. 묵다라 비치 빌라 & 스파 호텔(SHA Plus+)을 예약하려면 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 따르십시오.