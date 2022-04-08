Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
On hills surrounded with lush greenery, Moracea by Khao Lak Resort (SHA Plus+) beckons with calming quality and a suburb location. The hotel grounds slope to the sea where a quiet, secluded beach awaits. Surin Island and Similan Island National Parks make a delightful day trip where your underwater adventure will be getting up-close with some of the world’s most beautifully colored tropical fish. Bamboo rafting and canoeing in a mangrove forest are two more unique trips guests can choose from. Sunsets in this part of the world are quite renowned, and enjoying a meal at the resort's open air restaurant only enhances the experience. Whatever the reason for your stay, Moracea by Khao Lak Resort (SHA Plus+) will make it a good one.
158 Sritakuapa Road, Takuapa, Phang Nga 82110 , Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190