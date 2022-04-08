PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Moracea by Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
rating with
499 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

On hills surrounded with lush greenery, Moracea by Khao Lak Resort (SHA Plus+) beckons with calming quality and a suburb location. The hotel grounds slope to the sea where a quiet, secluded beach awaits. Surin Island and Similan Island National Parks make a delightful day trip where your underwater adventure will be getting up-close with some of the world’s most beautifully colored tropical fish. Bamboo rafting and canoeing in a mangrove forest are two more unique trips guests can choose from. Sunsets in this part of the world are quite renowned, and enjoying a meal at the resort's open air restaurant only enhances the experience. Whatever the reason for your stay, Moracea by Khao Lak Resort (SHA Plus+) will make it a good one.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Moracea by Khao Lak Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Moracea by Khao Lak Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

158 Sritakuapa Road, Takuapa, Phang Nga 82110 , Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

