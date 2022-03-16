Mode Sathorn Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Mode Sathorn HotelMode Sathorn Hotel is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok. Experience an urban escape in Bangkok with a stay at Mode Sathorn Hotel, with its exceptional location right in the city center.Mode Sathorn Hotel provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. On cold days and nights, the hotel's on-site fireplace will keep you warm.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Mode Sathorn Hotel. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Mode Sathorn Hotel even come with extra design features such as a separate living room. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms. For sophisticated relaxation, be sure to visit the executive lounge.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Mode Sathorn Hotel. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Guest can choose to have groceries delivered to their room at Mode Sathorn Hotel, for exceptional convenience and ease of dining.Mode Sathorn Hotel lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, hot tub, steam room, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Bangkok during your stay at the hotel. The most popular local attraction is probably The Grand Palace only 4.7 km away. The best way to remember your time in Bangkok is with a nice gift at Chatuchak Weekend Market located about 9.3 km away. Jim Thompson House is located 3.3 km away, and is one of the most famous tourist spots to visit and photograph.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 97% of the city's accommodation.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 93% of other options in the city.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 97% of other accommodations in Bangkok.