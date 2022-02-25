PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Happy Ville 1 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.2
rating with
2 reviews
Updated on February 25, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Takua Pa, Happy Ville 1 features a garden and a terrace. This 2-star guest house offers valet parking and a tour desk. The accommodations provides a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.

All units at the guest house are equipped with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a shower. The rooms include a desk.

Khao Lak is 19 mi from Happy Ville 1, while Ko Kho Khao is 4.3 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 52 mi from the accommodations.

Address / Map

101 Phetkasem Road, Takuapa, Phang-nga, Takua Pa, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

