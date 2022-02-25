Happy Ville 1 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in Takua Pa, Happy Ville 1 features a garden and a terrace. This 2-star guest house offers valet parking and a tour desk. The accommodations provides a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.

All units at the guest house are equipped with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a shower. The rooms include a desk.

Khao Lak is 19 mi from Happy Ville 1, while Ko Kho Khao is 4.3 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 52 mi from the accommodations.