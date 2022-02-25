PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Happy Ville 1 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.2
оценка с
2
Обновление February 25, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Takua Pa, Happy Ville 1 features a garden and a terrace. This 2-star guest house offers valet parking and a tour desk. The accommodations provides a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.

All units at the guest house are equipped with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a shower. The rooms include a desk.

Khao Lak is 19 mi from Happy Ville 1, while Ko Kho Khao is 4.3 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 52 mi from the accommodations.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Happy Ville 1 , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Happy Ville 1
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

101 Phetkasem Road, Takuapa, Phang-nga, Takua Pa, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Pullman Khao Lak Resort
8.9
рейтинг с
43 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сароджин
9.1
рейтинг с
229 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kantary Beach Villas & Suites - Као Лак
8.6
рейтинг с
448 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Девасом Као Лак Бич Резорт и Виллы
9.2
рейтинг с
377 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ayara Villas
8.2
рейтинг с
737 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU