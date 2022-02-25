PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Happy Ville 1 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.2
通过
2条评论进行评分
更新于 February 25, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Takua Pa, Happy Ville 1 features a garden and a terrace. This 2-star guest house offers valet parking and a tour desk. The accommodations provides a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.

All units at the guest house are equipped with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a shower. The rooms include a desk.

Khao Lak is 19 mi from Happy Ville 1, while Ko Kho Khao is 4.3 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 52 mi from the accommodations.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Happy Ville 1的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Happy Ville 1
查看所有评论

地址/地图

101 Phetkasem Road, Takuapa, Phang-nga, Takua Pa, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Pullman Khao Lak Resort
8.9

43 评论
฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4

5 评论
฿-1
沙罗人
9.1

229 评论
฿-1
坎塔利海滩别墅及套房 - 考拉
8.6

448 评论
฿-1
阿亚拉别墅酒店
8.2

737 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU