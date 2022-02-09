Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Pullman Khao Lak Resort in a prioritized manner, and Pullman Khao Lak Resort will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44m²
฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- Internet - Wifi
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62m²
฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- Internet - Wifi
- Work Space
Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.
Amenities / Features
- Beach hotel
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Infinity pool
- Kid's Club
- Playground
- 24 hours Fitness
- Restaurants
- Beach Club
- Water activities: SUP board, Kayak
- Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates
- The Hub Pool Bar
- Roslyn Spa
- Concierge and Limousine service
- SHA Extra+ accommodation
- SHA+ certificate for limousine services
- Located near to historical town
- Tour Desk
- Gift Shop
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at Pullman Khao Lak Resort
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
