PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.9
rating with
43 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Pullman Khao Lak Resort in a prioritized manner, and Pullman Khao Lak Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44
฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62
฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Work Space

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

Amenities / Features

  • Beach hotel
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Infinity pool
  • Kid's Club
  • Playground
  • 24 hours Fitness
  • Restaurants
  • Beach Club
  • Water activities: SUP board, Kayak
  • Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates
  • The Hub Pool Bar
  • Roslyn Spa
  • Concierge and Limousine service
  • SHA Extra+ accommodation
  • SHA+ certificate for limousine services
  • Located near to historical town
  • Tour Desk
  • Gift Shop
If you were a guest at Pullman Khao Lak Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Pullman Khao Lak Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

46 109 Moo 2 Soi 46 Laem Son Bang Muieng Beach Takua Pa, Haadson Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

