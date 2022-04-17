KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi
8.4
rating with
675 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Alama Sea Village Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Alama Sea Village Resort is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Alama Sea Village Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, chapel, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Guests can choose from 35 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as boats, snorkeling, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Alama Sea Village Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Lanta.

Address / Map

333 M.5 Koh kanta yai, Ba Kan Tiang Bay, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Popular Filters

