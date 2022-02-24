Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 32 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Centre Point Hotel Chidlom в приоритетном порядке, и Centre Point Hotel Chidlom будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Zensation 35 m² ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Кухня

СВЧ

Вегетарианские блюда

Рабочая среда Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 40 m² ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Кухня

СВЧ

Вегетарианские блюда

Рабочая среда Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Suite Room 55 m² ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Семейные люксы

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Кухня

СВЧ

Вегетарианские блюда

Стиральная машина

Рабочая среда Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Grand Family Suite 75 m² ฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Семейные люксы

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Кухня

Гостинная

СВЧ

Вегетарианские блюда

Стиральная машина

Рабочая среда Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Two Bedroom Suite 85 m² ฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Семейные люксы

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Кухня

Гостинная

СВЧ

Вегетарианские блюда

Стиральная машина

Рабочая среда

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

Удобства / Особенности One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only

RT-PCR test for COVID-19

Included Breakfast

Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay

Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room

Free Wi-Fi Internet

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX

Счет 0.0 /5 Без рейтинга На основе 0 отзывы Рейтинг 0 Отлично 0 Очень хороший 0 В среднем 0 Бедные 0 Ужасный Centre Point Hotel Chidlom , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв. ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Centre Point Hotel Chidlom СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ Если бы вы были гостем в, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.

Hotel Offer Brochure