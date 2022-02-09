CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Roseate Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
оценка с
3034
Обновление February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Roseate Hotel, located in Old City, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as U-Spa, Sandmuengmaluang Temple, Wat Chiang Man. At Roseate Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Roseate Hotel your home away from home.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Roseate Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

24/1,88 Sriphum Rd. T.Sriphum A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

