CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Roseate Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1

3034 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Roseate Hotel - Image 0
Roseate Hotel - Image 1
Roseate Hotel - Image 2
Roseate Hotel - Image 3
Roseate Hotel - Image 4
Roseate Hotel - Image 5
+24 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Roseate Hotel, located in Old City, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as U-Spa, Sandmuengmaluang Temple, Wat Chiang Man. At Roseate Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Roseate Hotel your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Roseate Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Roseate Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

24/1,88 Sriphum Rd. T.Sriphum A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU