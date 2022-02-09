CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Roseate Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
Bewertung mit
3034 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Roseate Hotel, located in Old City, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as U-Spa, Sandmuengmaluang Temple, Wat Chiang Man. At Roseate Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Roseate Hotel your home away from home.

Adresse / Karte

24/1,88 Sriphum Rd. T.Sriphum A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

