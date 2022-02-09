CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Roseate Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
note avec
3034 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Roseate Hotel - Image 0
Roseate Hotel - Image 1
Roseate Hotel - Image 2
Roseate Hotel - Image 3
Roseate Hotel - Image 4
Roseate Hotel - Image 5
+24 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Roseate Hotel, located in Old City, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as U-Spa, Sandmuengmaluang Temple, Wat Chiang Man. At Roseate Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Roseate Hotel your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Roseate Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Roseate Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

24/1,88 Sriphum Rd. T.Sriphum A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU