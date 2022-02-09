CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Roseate Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1

3034レビューによる評価
February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Roseate Hotel, located in Old City, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as U-Spa, Sandmuengmaluang Temple, Wat Chiang Man. At Roseate Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Roseate Hotel your home away from home.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Roseate Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Roseate Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

24/1,88 Sriphum Rd. T.Sriphum A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

