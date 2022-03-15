Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel is situated on a beachfront location amongst tropical greenery and sea views, featuring well-equipped and well-designed rooms in a central location. Nearby attractions to the hotel include an 18-hole premium golf course, Tiger Zoo, and the sea aquarium. Just a 15-minute walk from the hotel resides the popular entertainment district of Walking Street, where nightclubs and bars are plentiful. Short strolls will also take you to the likes of Pattaya Park and the Art in Paradise Museum. Hotel facilities include a spa and fitness center, children’s playground, fully equipped business center, and a swimming pool, making the hotel a prime spot for both the business and leisure traveler. Enjoying a location convenient to everything Pattaya has to offer, the Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel combines relaxation and recreation to achieve perfect results.