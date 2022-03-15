PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8

7286レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel is situated on a beachfront location amongst tropical greenery and sea views, featuring well-equipped and well-designed rooms in a central location. Nearby attractions to the hotel include an 18-hole premium golf course, Tiger Zoo, and the sea aquarium. Just a 15-minute walk from the hotel resides the popular entertainment district of Walking Street, where nightclubs and bars are plentiful. Short strolls will also take you to the likes of Pattaya Park and the Art in Paradise Museum. Hotel facilities include a spa and fitness center, children’s playground, fully equipped business center, and a swimming pool, making the hotel a prime spot for both the business and leisure traveler. Enjoying a location convenient to everything Pattaya has to offer, the Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel combines relaxation and recreation to achieve perfect results.

住所/地図

489 North Pattaya, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

