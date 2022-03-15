PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
rating with
7286 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel is situated on a beachfront location amongst tropical greenery and sea views, featuring well-equipped and well-designed rooms in a central location. Nearby attractions to the hotel include an 18-hole premium golf course, Tiger Zoo, and the sea aquarium. Just a 15-minute walk from the hotel resides the popular entertainment district of Walking Street, where nightclubs and bars are plentiful. Short strolls will also take you to the likes of Pattaya Park and the Art in Paradise Museum. Hotel facilities include a spa and fitness center, children’s playground, fully equipped business center, and a swimming pool, making the hotel a prime spot for both the business and leisure traveler. Enjoying a location convenient to everything Pattaya has to offer, the Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel combines relaxation and recreation to achieve perfect results.

Address / Map

489 North Pattaya, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

