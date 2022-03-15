PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
คะแนนจาก
7286
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 15, 2022
Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Image 0
Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Image 1
Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Image 2
Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Image 3
Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Image 4
Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel - Image 5
+38 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel is situated on a beachfront location amongst tropical greenery and sea views, featuring well-equipped and well-designed rooms in a central location. Nearby attractions to the hotel include an 18-hole premium golf course, Tiger Zoo, and the sea aquarium. Just a 15-minute walk from the hotel resides the popular entertainment district of Walking Street, where nightclubs and bars are plentiful. Short strolls will also take you to the likes of Pattaya Park and the Art in Paradise Museum. Hotel facilities include a spa and fitness center, children’s playground, fully equipped business center, and a swimming pool, making the hotel a prime spot for both the business and leisure traveler. Enjoying a location convenient to everything Pattaya has to offer, the Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel combines relaxation and recreation to achieve perfect results.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

489 North Pattaya, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4921 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
593 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
412 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
314 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU