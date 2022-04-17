BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
оценка с
19
Обновление April 17, 2022
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 0
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 2
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 3
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 4
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 5
+23 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

Все следующие пакеты включают в себя необходимые тесты и транспорт.

СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 2 Adults
Superior Double or Twin Room 20
฿5,300 - 1 день Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
ЗАКЛАДКА

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok (SHA+ Certified) is located right in the center of Bangkok's business district, just a three-minute walk from the popular Saphan Takksin BTS sky train station which allows quick access to the river taxi terminal leading to the city's top attractions such as Wat Pho and the Grand Palace. The exciting shopping centers and markets of Bangkok are also within easy reach of this location, making this hotel the perfect choice for anybody looking to enjoy everything this city has to offer. The hotel offers conveniences for all types of guests, the rooms fully prepared with all the necessary amenities and facilities. Situated within walking distance to Silom road and Sathorn pier, guests can easily access to attractions like the popular Asiatique dining and entertainment area. The exciting Chinatown is only two kilometers away, while the onsite Bridge restaurant offers a variety of dishes ranging from Thai to western cuisines. This great location, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, make Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok (SHA+ Certified) the right choice for travelers looking for the best value and comfort for their vacation.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

143 S Sathorn Rd, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

