BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.3

19 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 17, 2022
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 0
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 2
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 3
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 4
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 5
+23 사진
빠른 응답

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

다음 패키지에는 모두 필수 테스트와 운송이 포함됩니다.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults
Superior Double or Twin Room 20
฿5,300 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
서표

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok (SHA+ Certified) is located right in the center of Bangkok's business district, just a three-minute walk from the popular Saphan Takksin BTS sky train station which allows quick access to the river taxi terminal leading to the city's top attractions such as Wat Pho and the Grand Palace. The exciting shopping centers and markets of Bangkok are also within easy reach of this location, making this hotel the perfect choice for anybody looking to enjoy everything this city has to offer. The hotel offers conveniences for all types of guests, the rooms fully prepared with all the necessary amenities and facilities. Situated within walking distance to Silom road and Sathorn pier, guests can easily access to attractions like the popular Asiatique dining and entertainment area. The exciting Chinatown is only two kilometers away, while the onsite Bridge restaurant offers a variety of dishes ranging from Thai to western cuisines. This great location, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, make Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok (SHA+ Certified) the right choice for travelers looking for the best value and comfort for their vacation.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

143 S Sathorn Rd, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

파트너 호텔

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
평가
694 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
평가
1458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
평가
12884 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
평가
347 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
평가
3583 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
평가
601 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU