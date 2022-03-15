Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport

Bangkok
7.5
оценка с
1652
March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport is conveniently situated within minutes to both the expressway and Laksi Train Station, providing an easy means to reach the fun-filled downtown area of Bangkok. The property is within a 15-minute drive from IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, the most famous and largest exhibition and convention center in Thailand. All the stylish rooms offer luxury and comfort while the conference and meeting facilities can accommodate up to 100 people and offer an ideal venue for business and social gatherings of every kind. After a day's work or sightseeing, relax at the large swimming pool, fitness center, and the in-house restaurant, M Cafe, providing an array of exotic Thai and sumptuous international dishes. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport.

99/400-485 Soi Benjamitr, Chaeng Wattana Road, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

