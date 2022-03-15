BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5

1652レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 0
Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 1
Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 2
Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 3
Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 4
Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport - Image 5
+15 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport is conveniently situated within minutes to both the expressway and Laksi Train Station, providing an easy means to reach the fun-filled downtown area of Bangkok. The property is within a 15-minute drive from IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, the most famous and largest exhibition and convention center in Thailand. All the stylish rooms offer luxury and comfort while the conference and meeting facilities can accommodate up to 100 people and offer an ideal venue for business and social gatherings of every kind. After a day's work or sightseeing, relax at the large swimming pool, fitness center, and the in-house restaurant, M Cafe, providing an array of exotic Thai and sumptuous international dishes. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airportゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Mida Hotel Don Mueang Airport
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

99/400-485 Soi Benjamitr, Chaeng Wattana Road, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

パートナーホテル

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
との評価
506 レビュー
から ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
との評価
2646 レビュー
から ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
との評価
487 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
との評価
730 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
との評価
441 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
との評価
2454 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU