BANGKOK TEST & GO

Methavalai Residence Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
оценка с
561
Обновление March 24, 2022
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 0
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 1
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 2
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 3
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 4
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 5
+19 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Methavalai Residence. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Methavalai Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Methavalai Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Methavalai Residence Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Methavalai Residence Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

78/4 Ratchadamnoenklang Rd.Pranakon, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Отели-партнеры

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
3139 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
рейтинг с
1324 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
2605 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU