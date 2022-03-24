BANGKOK TEST & GO

Methavalai Residence Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

561 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 0
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 1
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 2
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 3
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 4
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 5
+19 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Methavalai Residence. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Methavalai Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Methavalai Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Methavalai Residence Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Methavalai Residence Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

78/4 Ratchadamnoenklang Rd.Pranakon, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

파트너 호텔

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
평가
3139 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
평가
1352 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
평가
1324 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
평가
601 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
평가
3583 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
2605 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU