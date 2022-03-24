BANGKOK TEST & GO

Methavalai Residence Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
คะแนนจาก
561
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 0
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 1
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 2
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 3
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 4
Methavalai Residence Hotel - Image 5
+19 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Methavalai Residence. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Methavalai Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Methavalai Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Methavalai Residence Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Methavalai Residence Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

78/4 Ratchadamnoenklang Rd.Pranakon, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
316 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1352 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1324 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
601 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
609 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2605 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU