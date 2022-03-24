Methavalai Residence Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Methavalai Residence. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Methavalai Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Methavalai Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.