Koh Ma Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Phangan, Koh Ma Beach Resort and Spa is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Koh Ma Beach Resort and Spa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Phangan, the Koh Ma Beach Resort and Spa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.